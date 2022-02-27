Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,947,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,541,000 after purchasing an additional 123,619 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 451.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 772,390 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 141.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 26.0% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,638,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

