Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $873,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,512,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,192,099. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

