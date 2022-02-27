Tnf LLC Buys Shares of 3,090 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.78 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

