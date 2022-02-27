MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) to announce $47.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $50.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $203.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $206.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $214.70 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $216.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 31.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MOFG traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.74. 22,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,832. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

