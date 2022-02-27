$286.77 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will post $286.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.55 million and the highest is $291.00 million. Insulet posted sales of $252.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

PODD traded up $7.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.37. 529,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,067. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Insulet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Insulet by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $203,619,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

