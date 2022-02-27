Master Contract Token Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $330,448.28 and $29,050.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.44 or 0.07102857 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00073058 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00035511 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

