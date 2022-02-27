Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.21% of RBC Bearings worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 356.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $189.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROLL. StockNews.com lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.