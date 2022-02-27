Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $172,030,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $329.49 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.66 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.51 and a 200-day moving average of $399.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

