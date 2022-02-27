Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.19 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-$0.20 EPS.

MYGN traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,482 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

