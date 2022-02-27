First Command Bank Sells 33,979 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

First Command Bank lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,979 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

