Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $16.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 379.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,765 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

