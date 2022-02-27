American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,102 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Schlumberger by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,300 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $34,950,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,191,000 after buying an additional 964,637 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

SLB opened at $39.45 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

