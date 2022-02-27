American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,102 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.45 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

