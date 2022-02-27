UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,128,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,574,706 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of AT&T worth $786,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on T. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

NYSE T opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

