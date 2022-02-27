UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 219,292 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,353,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 219,292 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,057,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $517.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

