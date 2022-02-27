UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Home Depot worth $1,937,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 417.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

HD stock opened at $316.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

