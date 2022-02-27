Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of CubeSmart worth $24,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $1,449,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $6,067,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

