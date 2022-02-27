14,788 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,788 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 73.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

