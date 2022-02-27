MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.33 million.MGP Ingredients also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

MGPI opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average is $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.13.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In other news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $762,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

