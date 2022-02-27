Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.23.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $181.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.35, a PEG ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.54. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.