Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.03. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,151,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,532,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,223.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 470,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,058.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 395,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 660,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.