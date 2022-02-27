Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) to report $179.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.50 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $189.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $745.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
SRI stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 114,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,258. The stock has a market cap of $465.83 million, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $38.20.
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
