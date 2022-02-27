Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Computer Task Group also reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

CTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,107. The company has a market cap of $138.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

