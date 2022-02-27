$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,534 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,488 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSIQ traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 880,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,595. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

About Canadian Solar (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.