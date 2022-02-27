$7.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.82 to $9.12. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $29.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.35 to $37.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $37.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.35 to $39.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 183,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. 668,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 3.95.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

