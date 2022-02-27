VPR Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 0.3% of VPR Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,623,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,758. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

