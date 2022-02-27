Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.9% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $92.82. 2,864,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,631. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

