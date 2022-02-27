12,500 Shares in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Bought by VPR Management LLC

VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of VPR Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter worth about $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 26,110,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,942,472. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

