Jefferies Group LLC Buys 83,578 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1,343.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,578 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

