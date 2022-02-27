Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 282,215 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 282,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after buying an additional 2,020,802 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $191,638,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.19. 5,578,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,466. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69.

