First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $47.43 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

