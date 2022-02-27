First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $249,000 Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDA stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

