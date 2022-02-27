Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFOU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFOU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,415,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,415,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,654,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,256,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,030,000.

Pacifico Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. Pacifico Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

