Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.41-2.56 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. The stock had a trading volume of 623,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,697. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.