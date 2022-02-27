Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) will announce $26.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.28 million and the highest is $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $27.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $104.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $110.43 million, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $458.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $65.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $707,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 15.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.