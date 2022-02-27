Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.41 Million

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) will announce $26.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.28 million and the highest is $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $27.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $104.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $110.43 million, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $458.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $65.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $707,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 15.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.