Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $24.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $84,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $94,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

