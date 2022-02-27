Brokerages Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.07 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $38.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,276. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.96.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

