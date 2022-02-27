$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

SAMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $2,576,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 127,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 122,754 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 81,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $1,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

SAMG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 32,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,779. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

