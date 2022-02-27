WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 144 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $167.58 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $141.28 and a 1 year high of $176.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.86 and a 200 day moving average of $166.75.

