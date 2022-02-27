WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 144 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $141.28 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.75.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.