Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $2.10 Million in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 338,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $42.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00.

