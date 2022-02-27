Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average is $168.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

