Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.61.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. 1,404,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,464. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

