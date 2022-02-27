WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in WEX by 472.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 71,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in WEX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $22,590,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $165.64 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $232.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.93.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

