iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.98. 765,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,080. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

