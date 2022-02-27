Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.53% of EG Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EG Acquisition during the third quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

EGGF stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. EG Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

