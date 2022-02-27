F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,106 shares of company stock worth $2,408,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.34. The stock had a trading volume of 376,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.26. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

