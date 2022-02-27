IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMIAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IMI has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

