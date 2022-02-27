NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NWH.UN stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,358. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.32 and a 52 week high of C$13.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.38.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.