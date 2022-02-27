United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

USM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

